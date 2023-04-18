Gang enters Tasmac shop by drilling hole on wall, damages bottles

On Monday night, Muthukumar, who works as the supervisor, closed the accounts and shut the shop for the day. When he returned the following day at 12 pm to open the shop, he was shocked to find several bottles of liquor shattered and thrown across the floor.

When he noticed a huge hole drilled in the shop’s wall, he immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot and collected evidence. When Muthukumar checked the accounts, it was found that though there was property damage, nothing was stolen from the shop.