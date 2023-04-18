Gang enters Tasmac shop by drilling hole on wall, damages bottles
CHENGALPATTU: Unidentified persons drilled a hole through a wall in a Tasmac shop in Chengalpattu and destroyed several liquor bottles inside the premises on Monday. Outlet number 4033, located at GST Road in the district, has more than five staff members.
On Monday night, Muthukumar, who works as the supervisor, closed the accounts and shut the shop for the day. When he returned the following day at 12 pm to open the shop, he was shocked to find several bottles of liquor shattered and thrown across the floor.
When he noticed a huge hole drilled in the shop’s wall, he immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot and collected evidence. When Muthukumar checked the accounts, it was found that though there was property damage, nothing was stolen from the shop.
The Chengalpattu Town Police have registered a case and are investigating.
