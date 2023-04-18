Elderly auto driver attacked over picking passengers near Chennai mall

CHENNAI: An argument between two auto drivers over approaching passengers for a ride near Phoenix Mall in Velachery ended up in a brawl, leaving one of them, an elderly man, grievously injured.

K Ramalingam (55) of Nehru Nagar in Velachery went to the Phoenix Shopping mall on Saturday (April 15) evening and was waiting for passengers.

One of the auto drivers from the auto stand there, R Naveen Kumar (27) approached Ramalingam and asked him to leave, stating that he is not allowed to pick passengers from there.

This led to an argument between the two of them and in the melee, Naveen Kumar assaulted and pushed the elderly auto driver to the ground.

Ramalingam suffered injuries in the assault and other auto drivers intercepted and took both of them away.

Ramalingam got admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Based on his complaint, Guindy Police registered a case and arrested Naveen Kumar on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.