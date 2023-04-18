College student attacked by gang over enmity in T Nagar

CHENNAI: A college student was attacked with weapons by a gang, suspected to be his friends near T Nagar on Monday. The student who suffered grievous injuries is under treatment at a hospital.

The victim, Karthik (23), a third-year student at a private college was walking along South Boag Road when a gang rounded him up and started attacking him with weapons. Karthik, who suffered grievous injuries, collapsed after which the gang fled the scene.

Passersby rescued Karthick and sent him to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment, where he is said to be in a stable condition. Based on a complaint, Mambalam police registered a case and arrested one person, Ramesh (25). Search is on for four other persons, police said.

Investigations revealed that the gang used to the victim's friends and they attacked him due to an enmity. Further investigations are on.