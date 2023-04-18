Citizen Connect: Rejuvenate Karuppan pond in Ambattur, urge residents

CHENNAI: The civic activists and residents in Ambattur complain that private buildings are constructed near the Karuppan pond at Sowcar Street, and if it is not removed the water body would be gradually encroached upon.

The local residents urge the civic body to rejuvenate the pond as it would help to recharge the groundwater level in the locality.

“Already the water body is in bad shape, and not maintained for a long time. In addition, illegal buildings have encroached near the pond, which makes the situation even worse,” said SP Nedumaran, a civic activist in Ambattur.

“Though residents and volunteers from NGOs clean the waste in and around the water body. It is not well maintained and the civic body fails to manage on a regular basis, people dump garbage and litter the entire stretch, “ he added.

Residents complain that if the local body authorities do not evict the encroachments near the pond, people would gradually encroach on the water body too, and like other lakes and ponds in the city, even this would disappear.

“Earlier, the pond was useful for birds and stray animals, and it helped to recharge the groundwater level. If the water body is restored now, it would again be helpful to recharge the water table in the locality. Also, with the civic body focusing on developing parks and playgrounds, they can also prioritise water bodies and it can be used by the residents for leisure time, “ said J Lavanya, a resident of Ambattur.

When contacted, a senior official in Ambattur Zone 7 stated that desilting work and construction of the compound wall had been completed.

“We are planning to develop the pond by constructing pathways and planting saplings,” said the official.