Trying to wash face, siblings drown in lake near Kanchi

CHENNAI: Siblings who went to wash their face drowned in the lake near Kancheepuram on Monday.

The deceased was Vijay (9) and Boomika (8) both of them were siblings and were the residents of Nelvai village in Kancheepuram and her parents were farmers.

On Monday, after returning from school both the children went to the farm to meet their parents and on the way, they went to the lake to wash their faces.

Police said since both of them did not come for a long time the parents went and checked the lake and found both their children drowned in the lake.

The locals rescued both of them and they were rushed to the nearby primary health centre but there both the children have been declared dead.

Later, the family members took the bodies to the house and were making arrangements for the funeral. On information, the Kancheepuram Taluk police who visited the spot took the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram GH. The police have registered a case.