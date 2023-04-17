Man detained for threatening auto driver with air gun

CHENNAI: City police on Sunday detained a man who allegedly brandished an air gun to threaten an auto-rickshaw driver after an argument over the fare to be paid by his mother who travelled on the auto.

The arrested man was identified as B Joseph. Police said Beulah had boarded an auto rickshaw driven by Kumar (45) of Peravallur on Sunday evening.

After the ride, Kumar asked for Rs 80, but Beulah agreed to pay only Rs 50. After an argument Beulah called Joseph who rushed to the scene, allegedly in an inebriated condition.

As the argument escalated, Joseph took out the gun and pointed it at Kumar. A patrol team that was nearby rushed to the scene and secured Joseph and took him to Peravallur police station for inquiry.