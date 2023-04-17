Madras Univ extends free edu scheme for coming academic yr

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has decided to extend the free education scheme for Under Graduate (UG) students for 2023-2024 also. The objective of continuing free education scheme is to assist the students who are unable to pursue their higher education in undergraduate courses owing to financial constraints.

Since the University's jurisdiction covers four districts such Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, only the students from these region will be eligible for the scheme.

University sources said that this scheme is applicable for the students seeking admission in UG Programme in Aided and Self-Financing Colleges affiliated to University of Madras and appeared Class 12 examination.

According to the scheme, students, who have passed all subjects in first attempt are eligible for scheme. In addition, the family income should not exceed Rs 3,00,000 per annum as per the income certificate issued by the official concerned.

Each college will be allotted with minimum three free seats. One third of the seats for widow's children, widower's children, orphan, destitute children based on the marks obtained in major subjects.

Reservation is also available for disabled and transgender students and in the merit category, the students, who obtain 80% of marks in major subjects.

Source from the university further added that the online application for availing free education scheme will be available soon after the Class 12 board exam results. Students should upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

Students, who fall under the reservation categories, should get the required certificate from the concerned departments for the university verification. The application form along with required documents should be uploaded within 15 days from publication of the Class 12 board exam results.