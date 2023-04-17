Legal action will be taken against property tax defaulters: GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will take legal action against those who are yet to pay property tax in the city.

Out of 100 defaulters from the last financial year 2022 – 2023, at least 30 percent of owners have paid their tax dues.

The official stated that people pay tax within 15 days of the first half of the financial year to avoid penalties.

“We have collected over Rs 290 crores property tax in the first two weeks of the present financial year 2023 – 2024 they have got a 5 percent incentive. Regular notification has been given to the owners through messages, WhatsApp, postal cards, and audio and video announcements in the city. On April 8th and 9th, special camps were organized in the gated community, and in the two days everybody has paid tax those who are staying in the apartments,” said a senior official in GCC.

The civic body has planned to organize special camps every Saturday during the peak period that is the end of September and March to ensure that there are no defaulters for the property tax.

In addition, the official mentioned that the time period is expected to be extended for another 15 days to avoid penalties for the owners.

In the financial year 2022 – 2023, the Chennai Corporation had fixed the target for property tax of Rs 1,500 crores, but Rs 1,522.86 crores were collected from the owners.

It is noted that as many as 1,99,589 and 2,19,127 have paid property tax from 1st to 15th in April and October months respectively and availed of the incentives.

“At least 100 property tax were listed as defaulters in the last financial year, and till now only 30 percent of the owners paid due. Also, we will be taking legal action against those who failed to pay the tax. Recently, the owners pay tax within the first fifteen days to avoid penalties,” said the official.