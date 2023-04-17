Helping authors publish their work

“Angel writing is the process of facilitating the writing for an author who wants to share their story, message or expertise through their book but doesn’t have the time or skill to write on their own. This happens through a series of interviews between the author and the angel writer, where the writer first helps the author to outline the book’s table of contents and then starts asking relevant questions for getting information on each of the chapters. A good angel writer will make sure that the author’s style, voice and tonality are retained while writing the book,” says Jyotsna.