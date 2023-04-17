Helping authors publish their work
CHENNAI: Jyotsna Ramachandran, an author-turned-entrepreneur, started Happy Self Publishing after receiving numerous queries from aspiring authors on how to self-publish. This platform is a one-stop destination for purpose-driven authors who wish to amplify their message by publishing a book. One of the unique services offered by the platform is Angel Writing, which enables authors who are not great writers to publish their ideas by collaborating with a professional writer.
“Angel writing is the process of facilitating the writing for an author who wants to share their story, message or expertise through their book but doesn’t have the time or skill to write on their own. This happens through a series of interviews between the author and the angel writer, where the writer first helps the author to outline the book’s table of contents and then starts asking relevant questions for getting information on each of the chapters. A good angel writer will make sure that the author’s style, voice and tonality are retained while writing the book,” says Jyotsna.
According to Jyotsna, angel writing is a huge boon for authors who are not great writers but have the desire to share their ideas with the world. “Publishers can also work with authors who have a rough idea for a book and are willing to collaborate with angel writers,” she adds.
Jyotsna believes that angel writing has helped several aspiring authors become published authors by saving their time and effort. “Unlike ghostwriting, which involves a writer being commissioned to write on a given topic, angel writing requires the involvement of the author. In the future, AI tools such as ChatGPT can help individuals quickly put a book together. However, authors who value their originality and integrity will either continue writing on their own or seek the support of an angel writer,” she concludes.
