Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Domesticating wild animals will make the species extinct. Maintaining elephants by private persons is neither feasible nor affordable. Most of the time, such elephants, including the ones dedicated to the temples, were made to beg in the streets by their mahouts (caretakers). Sending them to dedicated camps is no answer. Most of the time, the confusing orders passed by the courts were responsible for not having a proper scientific stand on the elephant issue. Even the corridors meant for their movements have been narrowed to make space for concrete jungles. Finally, the courts have openly declared that no temple can buy or maintain an elephant. No doubt, due to constraints of space and lack of food, the elephants stray into the farmhouses and fields and damage the crops to the detriment of the agriculturists. This is an area where the forest department should take appropriate steps to provide water and food inside the reserve forest so that the elephant herds do not stray around.