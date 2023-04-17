Andhra couple robbed of ₹60L in Chennai: 4 arrested

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection with the attack and waylaying of a couple-employees of a gold jewellery showroom in Andhra Pradesh, who were carrying Rs 60 lakh in cash.

The couple- Subba Rao and his wife Lakshmi - hailing from Andhra Pradesh had boarded a bus from Andhra Pradesh and reached the Madhavaram bus terminus around 6 am on Thursday.

From Madhavaram, they boarded an auto rickshaw to reach their destination. When they were waiting for an agent near RK Nagar, a gang that came in a car intervened and allegedly threatened the couple with weapons and robbed the cash.

Even as the couple raised an alarm, the duo escaped from the spot. Based on Subbarao’s complaint, RK Nagar police registered a case and searched for the suspects.

Police found that the car used by the suspects bore Telengana registration and based on the inputs provided by the couple, a special team traced the suspects and arrested four of them.

The arrested persons were identified as S Venkatesh (24), L Ramesh Pathini (32), L Madhu Pathini (29) - all three from Telengana and K Punnarao (35) of Andhra Pradesh.

Investigations revealed that Punnarao was the one who introduced Subbarao to his employer and he was aware of the cash movement.

Police recovered Rs 20 lakh cash from the arrested persons and also seized the car used for their escape. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Search is on for two other suspects, police said.