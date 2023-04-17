After wife, kids go missing, man kills mother-in-law in Chennai

CHENNAI: Frustrated that his mother-in-law was the reason why her wife and children got separated from him, a 38-year-old man killed his mother-in-law near Madipakkam on Monday.

The deceased was Muniammal (56) of Sadhasivam Nagar in Madipakkam. Police said her daughter Vijayalakshmi (30) was married to Ezhumalai (38) a few years ago and the couple has two children. A few days ago after fighting with Ezhumalai, Vijayalakshmi left the house with the children.

Police said Ezhumalai could not find the whereabouts of Vijayalakshmi after she left him. On Thursday, Ezhumalai went to Muniammal house and argued with her saying that she is the reason why Vijayalakshmi left him. In a heated argument, Ezhumalai took a knife and stabbed her in the chest and stomach and escaped from the spot.

On hearing the cries, the neighbours rushed to the house and the Madipakkam police were informed. The police who visited the spot admitted Muniammal to the Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital and was in ICU. Meanwhile, the Madipakkam police arrested Ezhumalai and he was sent to prison. On Monday morning, Muniammal who was in the hospital died without responding to treatments. The police are also searching for Vijayalakshmi and her two children who are still missing.