118 families forgotten in a hell-hole

CHENNAI: The Dravidian majors in the State had been promising development and social security schemes for the public, but the policies and schemes continue to be a mirage for 118 families living in a 3-storey building without bathroom facilities and basic amenities.

“The government machinery usually ignores our existence, but politicians make sure to visit us during elections. After that, there’s no communication from them or officials,” lamented residents living in Kannappar Thidal, an unsafe multi-storey building at Sydenhams Road, Park Town. It falls under the Egmore constituency.

Political apathy

In 1996, when the South Asian Federation Games were held in newly modernised Nehru Stadium, homeless residents were brought to this block and housed there.

“At the time, our plight was camouflaged from the eyes of foreign delegates and athletes. The then AIADMK government headed by J Jayalalithaa took all of us from the streets and brought us here,” said Selvam, a resident of the block called ‘Home for Homeless’. “How can the government call this a home? This is against human rights.”

As always, local politicians and legislature were seen at their doorsteps during election campaigns. But after they won, residents haven’t heard from any of them.

“Do the corporation officials know that there are over 100 families residing here? The building was constructed for training purposes and has no toilet inside the block, but we were allotted this area as a housing alternative while clearing nearby encroachments. It should be illegal to live like this,” fumed S Velankanni, a resident.

At night, it’s worse for women, as public toilets are closed. “So, we’ve learned to control our bladders. At times, we walk nearly 2 km to defecate in an open ground,” she rued.