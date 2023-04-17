118 families forgotten in a hell-hole

CHENNAI: The Dravidian majors in the State had been promising development and social security schemes for the public, but the policies and schemes continue to be a mirage for 118 families living in a 3-storey building without bathroom facilities and basic amenities.
“The government machinery usually ignores our existence, but politicians make sure to visit us during elections. After that, there’s no communication from them or officials,” lamented residents living in Kannappar Thidal, an unsafe multi-storey building at Sydenhams Road, Park Town. It falls under the Egmore constituency.
Political apathy
In 1996, when the South Asian Federation Games were held in newly modernised Nehru Stadium, homeless residents were brought to this block and housed there.
“At the time, our plight was camouflaged from the eyes of foreign delegates and athletes. The then AIADMK government headed by J Jayalalithaa took all of us from the streets and brought us here,” said Selvam, a resident of the block called ‘Home for Homeless’. “How can the government call this a home? This is against human rights.”
As always, local politicians and legislature were seen at their doorsteps during election campaigns. But after they won, residents haven’t heard from any of them.
“Do the corporation officials know that there are over 100 families residing here? The building was constructed for training purposes and has no toilet inside the block, but we were allotted this area as a housing alternative while clearing nearby encroachments. It should be illegal to live like this,” fumed S Velankanni, a resident.
At night, it’s worse for women, as public toilets are closed. “So, we’ve learned to control our bladders. At times, we walk nearly 2 km to defecate in an open ground,” she rued.
False promises
In January this year, families from the block staged a protest in Ripon Building demanding proper homes.
“Only then did Mayor Priya and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visit our block and see the inhuman conditions we live in. The Commissioner ordered the Corporation to do some renovation works and promised us resettlement in the nearby TNUHDB (Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board) tenement in April,” recalled Selvam.
But till now, nothing has happened. No renovations, not even a whisper of resettlement. Tired and bored of false promises from lawmakers and bureaucrats, he said: “The Ripon Building is barely 1 km from our block. What’s the point?”
Health issues
Sumathi resides in a 6x6-foot room with 5 members of the family – to put it in context, there’s barely enough space for 5 people to stand.
Sumathi suffers from asthma-related complications. Nearly 15 women in that block have breathing problems including asthma, wheezing and tuberculosis.
“Even after taking medication, I don’t see any improvement in my health. Doctor said the congested and crampy rooms could be the reason for breathing issues,” said Sumathi.
Since there isn’t enough space to keep an LPG gas cylinder, women use firewood for cooking in the veranda. To escape from vector bites, all households here light-up the wood shreds. The emanating smoke adds to the respiratory illnesses.
Addicted to ganja
Residents here face another problem. Many youngsters in this block are addicted to drugs, especially ganja. “Nearly 30% of students here have dropped out from school,” K Sumathi, another resident. “Most men here are daily wagers and women work as the hired help in nearby homes and establishments. They’re forced to leave their teenage children at home, who become easy targets for ganja pedallers.”
In another observation, several residents were found to have mental health issues. Over 10 people have died by suicide in the block due to family issues.
“Lack of space is one of the main aspects which affect the human psyche. It limits privacy which leads to more conflicts especially among adolescents,” said P Poorna Chandrika, former director of Institute of Mental Health.
“Bigger space, better policy decisions and a decent working condition may help them cope with other mental health issues.”
No higher education
A septuagenarian Umavathi lamented over the number of college-dropouts in the block. Her anxiety over the future of her grandchildren was palpable.
“I’ve been living on the streets all my life, and so were my children. Now, it looks like my future generation is also stuck in oblivion. My granddaughter in college is one of the few here enrolled in higher studies,” she said.
“But they’re also losing focus in studies due to the plight of this block. My granddaughter feels very unsafe here at any given time. Without a proper bathroom, she wakes up at 2 am to bathe to avoid peeping-toms.”
The enrolment of higher education from this block is alarmingly low. Residents claim that merely 3-5 students have been pursuing higher studies.
Subsequently, the probability of finding decent employment is also a challenge for residents here. Rajesh, a graduate, works as a food delivery boy, as the address in his documents puts him at a disadvantage in securing a white-collar job.
“Without education, we ended up on the streets. So, we educated our son. But if living here is the reason he’s unable to find a job, that’s injustice,” said his parents.
“Our parents and grandparents lived on the platform. We too lived there. Why should it continue for our future generation? Wanting a decent place to live is a basic requirement,” said Senthamarai, another resident. “I was named by Chief Minister MK Stalin. Our family members are DMK loyalists, but our lives haven’t improved even a little bit.”
Promises galore
While speaking to DT Next, Commissioner Bedi admitted having visited the tenement.
He said that he had made recommendations of moving the residents to TNUHDB on high priority. “We’re positive about the situation and soon they’ll be shifted to better tenements,” he said.
Legislative member of the constituency I Paranthaman stated that he had been observing the issue, and that his goal was to “provide a proper tenement for the families. Not only this block, but I will make sure that tenements are provided to every person living on the streets in my constituency before my tenure ends”.
Joel Shelton, policy researcher at IRCDUC (Information & Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities), is hopeful of proximity resettlement. “There’s definitely a possibility as long as it wouldn’t affect children’s education and livelihood of the families,” he pointed out. “There are around ready-to-occupy 60 households at KP Park and 28 at Elephant Gate. However, there’s also the need for a policy intervention regarding the beneficiaries’ contribution in the housing programme for the homeless.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android