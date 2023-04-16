Villagers protest against Parandur airport in unique way on 264th day

CHENNAI: Villagers and farmers including Parandur and Ekanapuram took a unique way of protest to showcase their dissent against the proposed second airport for the Chennai city.

Hundreds of people shaved their heads, rolled on the streets on the 264th day of their continuous protest against the new airport near Parandur village, Kanchipuram.

The Union and State government announced that the second airport for the Chennai city will be set up in Kanchipuram district covering 13 villages including Parandur, Ekanapuram and Nelvoy.