Villagers protest against Parandur airport in unique way on 264th day

CHENNAI: Villagers and farmers including Parandur and Ekanapuram took a unique way of protest to showcase their dissent against the proposed second airport for the Chennai city.
Hundreds of people shaved their heads, rolled on the streets on the 264th day of their continuous protest against the new airport near Parandur village, Kanchipuram.
The Union and State government announced that the second airport for the Chennai city will be set up in Kanchipuram district covering 13 villages including Parandur, Ekanapuram and Nelvoy.
Nearly 4,500 acre lands will be acquired for the new airport, the lands including water bodies, canals and farming lands.
The farmers and people of villages including Parandur and Ekanapuram took to the streets to dissent the government's decision.
The farmers expressed concern that their livelihoods and environment will be severely affected by this proposed new airport.
Not only the villagers and farmers, and activists also rendered their support to the people protesting against the new airport.
As a part of their protest the people tonsured their heads including women and children to showcase their dissent in an unique way.
Further, they rallied on the streets with black flags and sloganned against the airport project.
The protesters blocked a government bus and took alms from the passengers as a part of their unique protest to protect their livelihoods, they further rolled on the streets and lamented in agony.
