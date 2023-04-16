To avenge father's murder; Son severs brother-in-law's head

CHENNAI: To exact revenge for their father's murder, two men-cousins murdered their brother-in-law and severed his head off the body and placed it on the area where their father was murdered in Chengelpattu on Saturday night before surrendering to the Police.

The deceased, Tarzan (35) was released on bail only a few days ago, Police said.

Police investigations revealed that eight months ago, the deceased Tarzan had murdered his father-in-law, Thulukanam after he questioned Tarzan about the harassment meted out to his daughter.

Thulukanam lived with his wife, Sampoorani and children, Jayanthi and Surya at Pon Vilaindha Kalathur village in Chengalpattu district.

About 13 years ago, Jayanthi was married off to Tarzan and they were living in a neighbourhood near Jayanthi's parents. Tarzan was allegedly addicted to alcohol and used to harass Jayanthi regularly demanding her to bring money from her parents, after which Thulukanam used to pacify the couple.

During one such encounter, Thulukanam had admonished Tarzan for his behaviour after which Tarzan got drunk and attacked his parents-in-law with weapons on August 1, last year. In the impact, Thulukanam died while his wife survived with injuries. Chengelpattu Taluk Police had registered a case of murder and arrested Tarzan.

A few days ago, Tarzan was released on bail in the murder case. On learning about this, Thulukanam's son, Surya (25) and his cousin, Lokesh (24) plotted to avenge Thulukanam's murder.

On Saturday night, Surya and Lokesh barged into Tarzan's house and hacked him to death. The duo then severed his head off and took it to the spot where Thulukanam was murdered and paid respects, police said.

Chengelpet Taluk Police who learnt about the events after the duo's surrender recovered the head and the body and sent them to Chengelpet Government hospital for post-mortem.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.