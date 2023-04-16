Sivapuram Nataraja idol theft case to be staged as play in the city

CHENNAI: When he walks into a room, if you are a movie buff like me, you will say, ‘spitting image of S Balachander’. The unmistakable resemblance apart, SBS Raman is following in his father’s footsteps, but is directing plays, not films. After his first play, Andha Naal, based on the seminal movie by the same name by his father S Balachander, starring Sivaji Ganesan, Raman followed it up with Bharathi Yaar?, which is still being staged. And Raman is ready to unveil his third, Kumin Chirippu (Siva’s Smile) on May 6, to be staged at Narada Gana Sabha with actor Sivakumar as chief guest. The play will have music and even a Siva Tandavam. The play’s promo on YouTube has begun to generate buzz.