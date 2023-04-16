None can stop org, its route march: RSS cadres

CHENNAI: After a long legal battle, the south zone of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took out a route mark at Korattur in Chennai and 44 places across the state on Sunday.

Several participants in the route march echoed that no one can stop their organisation or its route march.

The Tamil Nadu government denied permission for the route march and appealed against Madras High Court's order on September 22 last year. However, the outfit approached the Supreme Court verdict, which in turn, upheld the MHC order on April 12.