None can stop org, its route march: RSS cadres

CHENNAI: After a long legal battle, the south zone of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took out a route mark at Korattur in Chennai and 44 places across the state on Sunday.
Several participants in the route march echoed that no one can stop their organisation or its route march.
The Tamil Nadu government denied permission for the route march and appealed against Madras High Court's order on September 22 last year. However, the outfit approached the Supreme Court verdict, which in turn, upheld the MHC order on April 12.
"I never felt disappointed since my young age about my disability. For the first time, I feel bad and disappointed as I was unable to participate in the route march, " J Murali Krishnan of Ambattur Bagh and functionary of the social media wing of BJP's TN Unit.
He was sitting at the entrance of Nallikuppuswami Vivekandanda School at Korattur and keenly observing around 2000 odd RSS members, who were from Vadapalani, Ambattur, Perumbur and Tiruvottiyur, preparing to take out the rally from the school.
"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects the principles of RSS, which talks about inclusiveness," said Krishnan, who joined RSS in August 2018.
Dhayalan, a retired Railway employee, said that he was forced to attend the 21 days RSS camp in Trichy in 1977.
"After attending the camp, I subscribe to the ideology of RSS. None can stop the route march and RSS that has faced several challenges since it was formed in 1920. All these years, I was participating in the annual route march. But this limit, my bad knee, did not permit me to participate in the route march, " said the 77 year-old RSS cadre.
Several of the participants were from Sowcarpet area and majority of them were natives of Gujarat and neighbouring states in Hindi-heartland, who settled in different parts of Chennai several decades ago.
Many BJP functionaries and cadres have also joined the route march.
Union minister of state for the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying and Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has also participated in the route March in khaki & white shirt and black cap.
The route march covered nearly three km, covering Korattur Bus Stand street, North Avenue Road, Railway Station Road, TNHB 9th Street, amidst tight police security.
A class XII student, one of the participants, said that he was unaware about the route march and the RSS. His friend's father gave him a set of uniforms and invited him for the route march.
"I felt uncomfortable after reaching the venue," said Vignesh (name changed).
While several parents also brought their children in RSS uniform for the route.
At Urapakkam in Chengalpet district, around 750 RSS cadres took part in the rally.
