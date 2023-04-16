Man on hunt detained before boarding flight to Germany

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man, a crime suspect who evaded arrest by Thanjavur district police was detained at Chennai International Airport on 11 pm, when he came to board a flight to Germany.

Sources said that there was a Look Out circular (LOC) in the name of Sriram Rajagopal.

When he came for immigration clearance, authorities scrutinized his travel documents and found that there was a LOC against his name and handed him over to the Airport police.

Information was passed onto the Thanjavur district police, who arrested him and took him to Thanjavur.

Police said that he was booked on charges of woman harassment and criminal intimidation charges in February this year, after which he evaded arrest.