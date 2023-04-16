Deer hit by bike dies, two riders injured

CHENNAI: Two persons were injured after the bike they were travelling on hit a deer that was crossing the road near Kolapakkam on Saturday. The deer was killed in the incident.

The incident happened on Vandalur-Kelambakkam main road at 11.30 pm. The Two men on a bike were on their way to meet their friend at the SBI colony in Vandalur- Kelambakkam road.

According to the police, the bikers were taken by surprise, when the deer crossed the road. The injured men were identified as R Masin (25) and A Mohammed (22) of Zamin Pallavaram.

Both of them work in Chennai Airport, police said. The men escaped with injuries and are admitted to a hospital for treatment. Otteri Police handed over the deceased animal to the forest department.