CMRL keen on providing enough parking space to increase ridership

CHENNAI: On an average, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) receives over 2.50 lakh passengers per day. With the surge in footfall, it is a real task for CMRL to find the required parking space, especially at highly active metro stations.

But, officials have observed that providing enough parking space and efficient feeder services are keys to increasing metro ridership. For the same, CMRL has recently been opening and working on creating additional parking facilities attached to many stations. Likewise, with feeder services.

"More people will ride in the Chennai metro if we create enough parking space. As in, a passenger can park their vehicle at the lot and take the metro for work. This will make travelling in mass transit seamless. Ultimately drawing more people to metro trains and simultaneously removing private vehicles off road, "said a higher official.