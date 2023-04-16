‘Atleast 50 saplings planted in each park to improve green space’

CHENNAI: To improve the green cover in Chennai city, the civic body focuses on parks and river bunds and planned to plant at least 50 saplings in each division, said Chennai Mayor R Priya.

The plants will be monitored by the ward councilors and zonal officers, and they will be maintained by the respective contract workers.

“Various works have been carried out to ensure that the greenery space developed in the city. At present, we focus to plant saplings in the river bunds, parks, and playfields. We have planted over 45,000 saplings near the Adyar River, and it has been maintained well, and additional plants will be kept in the area. Similarly, even Cooum River, Kosasthalaiyar River, and Buckingham Canal bunds would get more plants and develop green cover in the city,” said Mayor Priya.

As the civic body carries out development works in the parks and playgrounds, the mayor has instructed to plant 50 saplings in each park. A few parks in the city have sufficient space so at least 100 saplings will be planted. The trees have been selected based on the opinion of the ward councilors, and city corporation officials. But the majority of the trees are native trees that are suitable for the soil here.

“In addition, under the Singara Chennai project infrastructural development works have been carried out in the Chennai Corporation schools. If there is sufficient space in the school premises, we have planned to have Miyawaki forest and more saplings in the play area,” stated Priya.

The civic body has been transporting plant and tall tree saplings to be kept in the city parks as its continuing efforts to improve the green cover in the Chennai corporation limit. Also, for the center medians the corporation has decided to plant Boganvilla saplings.

At present, Chennai city has 786 parks, 104 road medians, 113 traffic islands, and 163 roadside parks that are in public use. Of the total number of parks 584 parks are being maintained on a contract basis, 145 parks have been maintained by the civic body, and the public adopted at least 57 parks in the city.

