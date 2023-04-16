Apply for combined graduate level exam, urges Collector
CHENGALPATTU: Chengalpattu collector Rahul Nath on Saturday called for candidates to apply for the Combined Graduate Level Examination to be conducted by the Central Staff Selection Commission in Tamil Nadu.
The Collector said the Central Staff Selection Commission has published notification inviting candidates to apply for the “Integrated Graduate Level Examination” and various central government ministries, departments, institutions and various constitutional bodies, statutory bodies tribunals etc. have announced more than 7,500 vacancies at Group B and Group C level.
Details of posts, age limit, required educational qualification, details like fee payable, examination scheme, application procedure etc. are given in detail in the recruitment notification and are available at https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/Port. Last date for online application for the exams is May 3 and the last date for online payment is May 4.
He added that in South Zone, computer based examination would be held by July 2023 in 10 centres in Andhra Pradesh state, 1 center in Puducherry, seven centers in Tamil Nadu and three centres in Telangana, in a total of 21 centres. Free coaching classes for the Staff Selection Commission competitive examinations will be conducted directly in the Voluntary Learning Circles functioning at the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Centres in all the districts of Tamil Nadu.
The syllabus for this exam is uploaded on Tamil Nadu Virtual Government Learning Employment website and Training Department. Candidates are requested to take advantage of the videos uploaded on this website on ‘TN Career Services Employment’ and ‘AIM TN’ YouTube Channels of Anna Administrative Staff College.
