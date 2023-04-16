Apply for combined graduate level exam, urges Collector

He added that in South Zone, computer based examination would be held by July 2023 in 10 centres in Andhra Pradesh state, 1 center in Puducherry, seven centers in Tamil Nadu and three centres in Telangana, in a total of 21 centres. Free coaching classes for the Staff Selection Commission competitive examinations will be conducted directly in the Voluntary Learning Circles functioning at the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Centres in all the districts of Tamil Nadu.

The syllabus for this exam is uploaded on Tamil Nadu Virtual Government Learning Employment website and Training Department. Candidates are requested to take advantage of the videos uploaded on this website on ‘TN Career Services Employment’ and ‘AIM TN’ YouTube Channels of Anna Administrative Staff College.