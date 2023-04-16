City

Andhra man held with 4 kg ganja in Nolambur

The arrested person was identified as Jeripottula Muthiyala Naidu of Vishakapatnam
CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for alleged possession of 4 kg ganja in Nolambur.

Based on a tip off, Nolambur police had increased vigil in their jurisdiction on Saturday.

Police intercepted a man loitering suspiciously on 200 feet road. On questioning, he was giving evasive replies after which police detained him and on checking his bag, police found 4 kg ganja in it after which he was arrested.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

