Rtd officer's house burglary: Suspect held, jewels recovered

The occupants of the house, R Srinivasan (62) a retired officer with Indian Railways went to visit his mother, living in another neighbourhood on April 12, when the house got burgled. Srinivasan lived with his wife, who went to Ernakulam, Kerala to attend a family event.

Their two daughters are married and one of them lives in Perungudi while the other lives in the USA, police said.

Police investigations revealed that Srinivasan's wife, Meena left to Kerala on April 7, while the man stayed alone.

On April 12, when Srinivasan returned home in the evening, he found the door broke open and the locker inside robbed. According to his complaint, cash worth Rs 4000 and gold weighing 120 sovereigns were stolen.

Based on his complaint, the Kumaran Nagar police had registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

Based on CCTV footage procured in the area, Police zeroed in on the suspect and arrested Harris Philips.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.