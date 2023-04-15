Man falls into Adyar river in drunken state

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man who allegedly stepped into the Adyar River near Saidapet in an inebriated condition on Friday evening was found dead early Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Edison of Mada Street in Little Mount, a car driver. Police investigations revealed that Edison got drunk after work on Friday evening and was playing with his son near his house. Later in the evening, he went to the banks of Adyar River near Saidapet and he allegedly slipped and fell.

Onlookers attempted to rescue him, but could not locate and alerted the local police. Kotturpuram police reached the spot on information along with rescue personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS).

Rescue operations were called off on Friday night and began again on Saturday morning, after which Edison's body was fished out.

Kotturpuram police registered a case moved the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.