Lieutenant General Karanbir assumes Command as GOC-Dakshin Bharat Area

CHENNAI: Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, took over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dakshin Bharat Area, Chennai on April 15, 2023. The General formally laid wreath at War Memorial Chennai at Rajaji Salai in respect to the soldiers on Saturday.

He is replacing Lieutenant General A Arun, who served GOC in Chennai since January 2022 and is now joining as Chief Of Staff South Western Command, Jaipur. Previously, the General Officer KS Brar was tenating the appointment of Director General Armoured Corps and he was driving the Light Tank, Swarm Drone and other niche technology projects for the Army.

He has been in uniform for close to four decades, across varied operational areas. He has served in North East, Jammu - Kashmir, desserts and plains, with command appointments in Jammu - Kashmir as Command of a Brigade in CI Ops, a Sector in UN Mission in South Sudan and an Infantry Division in the Western Sector.

The General Officer has the distinction of being part of the team which took the first tank to Ladakh Sector way back in 1987 and has also led a delegation to Bangladesh to conduct a Joint Indo- Bangladesh Seminar on UN peacekeeping. The General Officer was conferred with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for distinctive service twice, each with COAS and GOC-in-C Eastern Command Commendation Cards.

The GOC on assuming command of Dakshin Bharat Area pledges to keep up the rich traditions of the Armed Forces and to effectively lead Dakshin Bharat Area and ensure operational readiness, judicious administration and welfare of veteran community.