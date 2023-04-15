Representative image
Gang of 10 attacks off-duty sub-inspector after argument

As he was leaving the club, a man allegedly demanded he pay the bill, which triggered an argument.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector of police attached to the Madhavaram police station was allegedly assaulted by an unidentified gang in a drunken brawl when the former was off duty. The sub-inspector, Sivasankaran (31) of Nungambakkam, was attached to the Law and Order (L&O) wing of Madhavaram Police.

On Friday night, after his duty hours, Sivasankaran went to a club in Nungambakkam with his friends. As he was leaving the club, a man allegedly demanded he pay the bill, which triggered an argument. Sivasankaran took his car and left the place, after which a gang comprising about 10 persons made him get off the vehicle, assaulted him and fled the scene. Sivasankaran got admitted at a private hospital after which he filed a complaint with Kodambakkam police.

Cops are analysing the CCTV footage in the area to zero-in on the suspects.

