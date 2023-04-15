CITU autorickshaw drivers' union opposes CMRL tie-up with Rapido

CHENNAI: CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto-rickshaw Workers Union urged the State government to intervene and direct the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd to cancel the operation of the Rapido call taxi from its stations.

In a statement, the Union General Secretary V Sivaji alleged that the Rapido company has been earning several crores of rupees by transporting passengers through bike taxis in the State for the past few years without obtaining proper permission from the state government.

"Some state governments, including Delhi, have banned bike taxis as they are unsafe for passengers. We like to point out that in a situation where bike taxis are banned even in Madurai in Tamil Nadu, allowing women to operate bike taxis at metro stations in Chennai is an inappropriate move," he said.

Chennai Metro has tied up with Rapido, a leading bike taxi platform, and launched the Women Bike Taxi Captain's Base, on April 13, aimed at providing safe and reliable last-mile connectivity to its passengers, especially women. About 50 women drive bike taxis will be exclusively available at metro stations like Thousand Lights, Teynampet, Egmore, Saidapet and Government Estate. It will be extended to all Metro stations based on demand, the CMRL had said.

The auto-rickshaw workers union sought the state government intervention to cancel the permission given to operate bike taxis by women in 5 Metro stations to protect the lives of the public.

The autorickshaw and cab driver's unions have been strongly opposing the operation of the bike taxi as the passengers are preferring the cheaper two-wheeler rides and it is affecting their livelihoods. However, the app-based services claim to operate based on a Madras High Court order.

The State government is yet to come out with a policy for the operation of the two-wheelers for commercial purposes including transportation of passengers.