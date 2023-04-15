Chennai witnesses its first concert in the sea
CHENNAI: Kashyap and Maalavika were taking a leisurely stroll with their dogs on Thiruvanmiyur beach when they began discussing the location for their next experience concert. The duo had the desire to surprise music enthusiasts with an extraordinary and thrilling experience. They recently organised the city’s first-ever boat concert, the Pink Moon Boat Concert, featuring the popular singer Maalavika Sundar. This event was part of Madras Commune’s monthly experience concert series, which Kashyap and Maalavika host.
In an interview with DT Next, Kashyap Raghuraman, the creative director of Madras Commune, shared how the idea for the boat concert came about. “The full moon in April is commonly known as the Pink Moon, and when we decided to hold the concert on the sea, we thought it would be a unique opportunity for people to witness the rare phenomenon of the pink moon while listening to live music on a boat. Once we finalised the concept, we had to obtain authorisation from the concerned authorities. I reached out to Sandeep Nanduri IAS (TN Tourism) for permission, and although he was initially skeptical, he asked me to consult with the Muttukadu boat house team. I met with Krishnamurthy, the boat house manager, and convinced him that we could successfully execute the concert with their assistance,” said Kashyap.
After receiving approval and other necessary permissions, Kashyap and Maalavika began their preparations. They took several trips daily from their home in Thiruvanmiyur to Muttukadu to survey the area and plan how to create a concert atmosphere on the sea. “The primary concern was the safety of all involved. On the day of the concert, we fixed poles in the ocean to prevent the boats from wandering. Asan Ali, the on-ground coordinator, and the police from Kannathur Police Station were also supportive.”
Kashyap described the entire setup as an amphitheatre in the ocean. “Maalavika performed in a fishing boat, and there were 25 boats in total, including lifeguards. Safety instructions were sent to the participants via WhatsApp and email, and they were briefed on the guidelines when they arrived at the boat jetty,” he added.
Kashyap and Maalavika founded Madras Commune in December 2021 to promote and encourage independent artists. They host experience concerts every month in various locations, such as cafes, rooftops, lounges, and beaches. “We do not disclose the artists or venue until the last minute, so attendees can come with an open mind and appreciate the music. We have a registered database of individuals who have signed up with us. Every time we hold a concert, we send them a message with the details. Our support team includes Bharath, Prasanna, Rakesh, Akilesh, Arjun and Srihari,” concluded Kashyap.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android