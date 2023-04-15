Chennai witnesses its first concert in the sea

In an interview with DT Next, Kashyap Raghuraman, the creative director of Madras Commune, shared how the idea for the boat concert came about. “The full moon in April is commonly known as the Pink Moon, and when we decided to hold the concert on the sea, we thought it would be a unique opportunity for people to witness the rare phenomenon of the pink moon while listening to live music on a boat. Once we finalised the concept, we had to obtain authorisation from the concerned authorities. I reached out to Sandeep Nanduri IAS (TN Tourism) for permission, and although he was initially skeptical, he asked me to consult with the Muttukadu boat house team. I met with Krishnamurthy, the boat house manager, and convinced him that we could successfully execute the concert with their assistance,” said Kashyap.