Chennai Corpn collects ₹285.38 cr property tax

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has collected more than Rs.285.38 crore as property tax in the last 15 days of this month, said official sources.

Among the 15 zones in Chennai, zone 9 - Teynampet stands first with a whopping collection of Rs 61.84 crore, followed by Adyar ( zone 13) recording 41.19 crore.

On the least property tax collection industrialised Manali zone with 3,601 receipts recieved Rs 3.25 crore followed by Thiruvotriyur with tax collection of Rs 4.84 crore. On April 15, the last date for property tax collection without penalty, Teynampet zone known for its luxurious hotels and commercial establisments recorded Rs 9.86 crore.

On Saturday alone the civic body collected Rs 44.72 crore.

The GCC has collected highest ever tax revenue in the financial year 2022 - 2023 as Rs 2,044 crore in which Rs 1,522.86 crore were collected as property tax.

Subsequently, the GCC has conducted special camps on April 8 and April 9 to collect tax. In the current financial year 2023 – 2024, at least 2.56 lakh property owners paid the tax and availed the incentive of 5 percent till April 6 and the sources estimate that the current tax collection with revised property tax could be the all time high in the recent years.