At least 14 projects to be undertaken under Singara Chennai 2.0

CHENNAI: At least 14 construction works such as new parks and playgrounds, water bodies, fish market, slaughter house, and school buildings are to be undertaken under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project to improve the infrastructure of the city at an allocation of Rs 24.34 crores by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The complete Singara Chennai 2.0 project has been approved at an allocation of Rs 500 crore for undertaking various infrastructural projects under the Greater Chennai Corporation for the year 2022-23, a press release from Ripon Buildings said.

Following this, a fund allocation of Rs 23.34 crore has been done for a total of 14 projects, including 8 new parks and playgrounds, one rainwater harvesting improvement project, one fish market, 1 advanced slaughterhouse, and 3 school buildings.

For project approval and monitoring of Singara Chennai 2.0 project works, a committee comprising top officials have been formed. Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru has given directions on the implementation of Singara Chennai 2.0 and State has approved the guidelines for the project.

The parks and playgrounds will be built in a way that is environmentally friendly and beneficial for senior citizens and children. They will have an 8-shaped pathway with paving stones and basic facilities including yoga area, seating, grill and perimeter wall with innovative paintings, security room and toilets.

Playgrounds would aim at providing recreational opportunities and facilities for youngsters who are interested in sports with football, badminton and volleyball courts.

Two parks will have open space allotment in Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential area in Shollinganallur zone, one park in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar, one park and playground in Valasaravakkam zone and others in Manali.

A total of 8 parks and playgrounds will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.28 crore.

The resident activists say that while the parks and playgrounds will be a boost to the infrastructure in the localities, they need to be maintained properly too.

"The misuse of facilities need to be inspected and checked and we have to take up these issues with the councillor and other civic body officials. Toilets are something that need to be maintained properly and cleaning materials, gloves and other requirements of the conservancy workers should also be provided regularly," says Raghukumar Choodamani, a resident activist from Perambur.

Sri Arulmigu Agastheeswarar temple pond owned by Hindu Religious Charitable Department located in Valasaravakkam will be repaired and reconstructed at a cost of Rs 2.99 crore.

A fish market with 102 shops, drinking water and drainage supply will be set up in Royapuram zone at a cost of Rs 2.69 crore. The renovation works will be carried out for an advanced slaughter house in Saidapet at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore.

The three new school buildings in the city, two in Triplicane, and one in Perambur will have several facilities, including additional classrooms, smart boards, library, green campus facilities and toilets for better learning environment. This will be done at a cost of Rs 12.95 crore.

"The feasibility of the playground in the specified area needs to be checked in Valasaravakkam and while it will be a good addition to the place, it has to be planned well to ensure that there is adequate space for the same," said Paul Pradeep, member of Indra Nagar Resident's Welfare Association in Valasaravakkam.

Regarding the renovation of the pond, he says that there is a need to work on a strategic plan for the cleaning and renovation of the pond. “Any construction within the pond would disturb the natural structure of the pond and it is a very old pond, so it has to be cleaned and renovated keeping that in mind,” he added.