App launched to monitor police personnel on patrol duty

In recent days, crime in Tambaram police limit has increased and there were many complaints that police were not doing their patrol properly.
CHENNAI: The Tambaram police commissioner inaugurated the application in which cops can be monitored whether on their patrol duty. In recent days, crime in Tambaram police limit has increased and there were many complaints that police were not doing their patrol properly.

Following that, an application was designed to monitor them while they were on patrol.

The app was designed in such a way that senior officials can monitor from the station whether cops on patrol were doing their jobs properly and also pinpoint their location. The Tambaram police commissioner A Ammalraj inaugurated the application on Friday.

