Woman prison staff attacked in Puzhal jail by foreign inmates

CHENNAI: A woman prison staffer who tried to seize a mobile phone from a woman inmate at Puzhal jail was allegedly assaulted by foreign inmates on Thursday.

The police arrested one Sandra Nanteza (33), an accused in the narcotics case of DRI, in connection with the incident. Prison staff Sasikala, while on duty, reportedly noticed Sandra using a mobile phone inside the jail premise of special central prison for women in Puzhal on Thursday.

As use of mobile phones is banned inside the prison premises by inmates, Sasikala tried to seize the instrument from Sandra. Sandra immediately smashed the instrument on the floor.

At that time another remand woman prisoner, of Maldives origin, reached there and started blaming Sandra for the messy situation and in the melee, the two prisoners allegedly pushed Sasikala down. Hearing the sound of scuffle, other prison staff reached the scene and secured the inmates.

A mobile phone, a battery, charger, sim and a headset were seized from them. Based on a complaint, Sandra has been arrested by Puzhal police and a team is conducting enquiries with the other woman involved in the incident.