Video call facility launched for women inmates in Puzhal

CHENNAI: As per the announcement of Minister of Law and Prisons S Regupathy in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that video call facilities for prisoners would be introduced in Tamil Nadu, trial for video call facility started on Friday on the occassion of Tamil New Year day in the Special Prison for Women, Puzhal.

Prisoners can now contact their family members through this video call facility (free of cost) 10 times in a month. They can speak upto 12 minutes in each call (totally 120 minutes per prisoner/per month).

The trial will run for 1 month in SPW Puzhal and after that the facility will be launched in all the prisons in Tamil Nadu, said a release from Prison dept.