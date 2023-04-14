Trumpet interchange at Rs 129 cr to come up at Sriperumbudur

In Tamil Nadu, the Greenfield Expressway, which runs 106 km, is constructed in 4 packages – Gudipala (AP) to Walajahpet, Walajahpet to Arakkonam, Arakkonam to Kancheepuram and Kancheepuram to Sriperumbudu. “We’ve completed 25% of the work in all packages in the State. We hope to complete all works by August 2024 with the cooperation of the State government,” the official said.