Trumpet interchange at Rs 129 cr to come up at Sriperumbudur
CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India proposes to construct a trumpet-shaped interchange at Sriperumbudur connecting Bangalore Chennai Greenfield Expressway (BCGE) with Maduravoyal to the Wallajapet Section of NH48 near Sriperumbudur toll plaza.
The NHAI floated a tender to construct the interchange at a cost of Rs 129 crore under the Bharatmala project.
For the uninitiated, a trumpet interchange helps provide seamless movement of vehicles at an intersection of two highways. The NHAI Project Implementation Unit (Kanchipuram) director Savithri Devi told DT Next, “The contract under the engineering procurement construction mode would be awarded by June or July. The land acquisition for the trumpet interchange was completed. We’re yet to take possession of the land.”
The BCGE commences at Hosakote near Bengaluru and ends at Sriperumbudur running 262 km via Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Vehicles entering and exiting the Greenfield Expressway to Bengaluru from the city would have to take the proposed interchange before the Sriperumbudur toll plaza.
The entirely new alignment is being constructed in 3 states under 10 packages to ensure that the work would be executed in the fixed time.
In Tamil Nadu, the Greenfield Expressway, which runs 106 km, is constructed in 4 packages – Gudipala (AP) to Walajahpet, Walajahpet to Arakkonam, Arakkonam to Kancheepuram and Kancheepuram to Sriperumbudu. “We’ve completed 25% of the work in all packages in the State. We hope to complete all works by August 2024 with the cooperation of the State government,” the official said.
The fully access-controlled Expressway will be a 4-lane facility initially and then widened to 6 and 8 lanes with an increase in traffic volume. It’s designed for a vehicular speed of 120 km per hour.
What’s a Trumpet interchange?
Trumpet Interchanges are one of the oldest forms of highway interchange for a 3-leg interchange (also known as a T-junction type situation) where one motorway terminates by joining another motorway at a perpendicular angle. In this case, merge and diverge of the terminating motorway, joins the other motorway via loops and create a shape like a trumpet.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android