Men who tried to rob ATM in near Kancheepuram at large

CHENNAI: Police are searching for unidentified men who tried to rob the ATM in Baluchetty Chatiram near Kancheepuram on Friday.

A private ATM kiosk is situated near the Chennai Bangalore National Highway in Baluchetty Chatram. On Thursday midnight, unidentified men who entered the kiosk started to break into the ATM and tried to take the money out of the machine.

Meanwhile, on hearing a strange noise from the Kiosk locals gathered on the spot, but the thieves managed to escape from the spot on a failed attempt.

On information, the Baluchetty Chatiram police visited the spot and found there were two ATMs inside the kiosk and the group had attempted to break one of them. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the men with the help of CCTV. Police sources said only on Friday night Rs 7 lakh was filled inside the ATM that was broken by the thieves. It is noted that often the ATM is attempted to be broken in Kancheepuram.