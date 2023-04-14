Gold & cash burgled from retd railway officer in Chennai

CHENNAI: Unidentified men broke open the house of a retired railway officer and escaped with at least 120 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 4,000 in cash from the safe when the aged couple were away.

According to the police, the residents R Srinivasan (62), and his wife stayed at a house on 12th Avenue in Ashok Nagar, while their two daughters got married and stayed with their family in the USA and Perungudi.

On April 7, Srinivasan's wife Meena went to her native place in Ernakulam while he stayed alone at home. Meanwhile, Srinivasan visited his mother's house in in Kumaran Nagar on April 12, and he returned in the evening.

He found his main door lock was tampered with and the bureau inside the house was also opened. He noticed the cash Rs 4,000 and gold weighing 120 sovereigns were stolen. Based on his complaint, the Kumaran Nagar police registered a case.