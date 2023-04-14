3 men die, 16 injured in car-minivan collision near Mappedu

CHENNAI: Three men were killed and 6 people were injured in a road accident near Mappedu in the Tiruvallur district on early Friday morning when a car and a minivan collided head-on.

Three people in the car died on the spot, and two others who were in the car sustained severe injuries. Of the injured, 14 people were in the minivan.

The deceased was identified by the Mappedu police as P Ashwin, (25), G Balaji, (26) and S Madan, (26).

Two other injured passengers were identified as S Vishnu (28) and Hemnath (29).

Men in car were travelling to Chennai from Arakkonam when the mishap happened. They were travelling along Irulanchery near Mappedu around 12:30 am on Friday and the car was negotiating a curve, it collided with a minivan head-on. The minivan was carrying 14 people who were employed in a private company at Sriperumbudur. The van was heading to Arakkonam.

In the impact the car's front portion was crushed and Ashwin, Balaji and Madan died on the spot.Vishnu and Hemnath, along with the 14 travellers in the minivan sustained injuries. Upon information, the Mappedu police reached the spot and recovered bodies and rushed injured people to hospital.

The police said that the preliminary investigations revealed five men in the car were heading to a restaurant in Chennai that serves briyani at midnight.