Residents along Cooum demand civic amenities

CHENNAI: Neither the Singara Chennai of DMK or the Ezhilmigu Chennai of the AIADMK government had addressed the basic amenities for about 75 families along the Cooum River bank. Though the residents have voter cards and ration cards, the basic sanitation is denied as most of them live in encroached structures along the river bank. The families most of them were hardworking daily workers habitating at the banks of Cooum river.

When DT Next visited the South Cooum river road, Egmore, the families the Cooum river distressed, that over the course of these many years the city changed upside down and developed into a Metropolitan, what unchanged is our life.

All the houses here were built up with wooden sheets or asbestos sheets and tarpaulin or banner sheets are our walls, all the families here are meager earning daily wagers, income is an uncertain one for us, so we can't afford much, even a proper meal for thrice in a day is a mountainous combat, said J.Surya, a resident. "For the past 5 years the corporation toilet next to our residence is unusable, which is the only facility for us and the local public entirely depend on this facility. lawmakers and politicians visit the area only during the time of polls and the civic neglect goes unchecked, fumed, Surya a local resident.

We are denied hygeince and there is no toilet facility for the kids and women. The kids grow along with the foul smell that emanates from the nearby unusable toilet, said G.Maheswari, another resident. Not only the restrooms the public also suffer uncleaned dustbins and batterred incomplete roads. When DT Next enquired about the status of incomplete roads and parked road relaying machines, informed sources said that there is a tiff between corporation officials and the road contractor delaying the project.

While DT Next pointed out the prevailing toilet issue, "those people were illegal encroachers, the entire locality is floating in unhygienic condition, the only solution for their problem is evicting them from there and settle them in TNUHDB blocks, said Siva Raajashekaran, 63rd ward councilor.

The beautification and renovation work of public toilets were initiated by the corporation through public - private partnership. In about a months's time the public toilet in South Cooum river road will be renovated, assured a senior official in Chennai Corporation.