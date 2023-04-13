Project to prepare GCC geographic map under way, funded by World Bank

CHENNAI: A project to prepare a geographic information map has been taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation and it is being funded by the World Bank through Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure and Financial Services Corporation (TNUIFSL).

The World Bank has committed Rs 7.18 crore for the implementation of the programme.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is the first urban local body in India to use drone technology to map buildings and utility services. This includes the base map of all properties, including residential, commercial, central government and state government and other utility services.

Both satellite imagery and drone for production was used. Based on that, 3,10,139 buildings with measurement and usability variation in 200 wards under the Greater Chennai Corporation were counted and identified. A report on the same has been submitted to the Corporation. Out of the number of buildings so far, 30,899 buildings with variances have been measured and completed by the field staff and remaining 2,79,240 are buildings with measured utility variance.

A total of 2,79,240 outstanding buildings have already been identified and it has been advised to complete the re-survey work of the pending buildings within nine months and an allocation of the proposed expenditure of Rs 5.00 crore for these works will be done. The contractors undertaking the work have been informed and work order has been issued zone wise. The work order and authorization letter were issued to the contractors and the employees engaged in this work were given uniform cap and identity card.