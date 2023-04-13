GREAT launched to speed up action on complaints
CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to fastrack action on complaints lodged by people with the police and keep better track of the progress on them, a new system called GREAT (Grievance Redressal and Tracking System) is to be implemented in Chengalpattu soon.
Chengalpattu police district has three sub-districts, 20 law and order police stations and three women police stations under its umbrella.
Under the GREAT system, as a first step, details of the complainant would be fed into the system along with the nature of the complaint and further action that is taken on the complaint would be logged in. The system is designed in such a way that all the details of the case including the investigation undertaken, enquiries conducted, parties who were brought in for questioning, relevancy of the questions asked etc would be logged into the system for perusal of all the investigating officers.
West Zone IG N Kannan inaugurated the GREAT system on Wednesday and also inspected the district superintendent’s office that has been built at a cost of Rs 12 crores.
