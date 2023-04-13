Duo get life for sexual assault of minor girl

CHENGALPATTU: The Pocso special court sentenced two men who sexually assaulted a minor girl in 2015 to lifetime imprisonment in Chengalpattu on Wednesday.

The accused 33-year-old Ganesh from Avadi and Raja, 33, from Vepampattu allegedly kidnapped a minor girl who had come to a private hospital in Sriperumbudur for treatment in 2015 and had taken her to a faraway location and sexually abused her.

Based on a complaint from her parents, the Sriperumbudur women’s police arrested the duo and since the crime against them was proved beyond doubt, the Pocso special court sentenced them to lifetime imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine. The court also ordered the accused to pay the victim Rs 2 lakhs as compensation.