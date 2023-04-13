Deputy Tahsildar waiting for bus, collapses and dies at Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old Deputy Tahsildar collapsed and died near the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus on Wednesday night, allegedly due to health complications.

The deceased was identified as G Sadhasivam of Dharmapuri.

Police investigations revealed that he works as a Deputy Tahsildar in Dharmapuri district and had come to Chennai to appear before the Madras high court for an official matter.

After completing the court works on Wednesday, he came to private bus stand near Koyambedu and was waiting to board a private bus to Dharmapuri.

While he was waiting for the bus, he had collapsed after which onlookers informed the local police.

Personnel from Koyambedu Police reached the scene and moved Sadhasivam to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared as brought dead. Police then moved the body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for post mortem. Police said that the revenue officer had complained of chest pain to the passengers at the bus stop, before he collapsed.