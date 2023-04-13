Conservation centre to preserve Pallikaranai marshland

CHENNAI: To preserve the Pallikaranai Marshland in Chennai, the State Forest Department has made an announcement to establish the Pallikaranai Conservation Centre at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

In his announcement in the Assembly session, M Mathiventhan, State Forest Minister, said that the marshland has been announced as Ramsar site and its is imperative that the marshland should be preserved.

"Also, creating awareness on conserving the marshland is important. The Pallikaranai Conservation Centre will provide academic materials and research assistance to students, researchers, tourists, bird watchers and public. The centre will be set up at Rs 20 crore," he said.

Moreover, the minister announced two integrated development projects for Vedanthangal bird sanctuary and Koonthankulam bird sanctuary - both Ramsar sites - at Rs. 9.30 crore and Rs. 6 crore respectively.

Also, integrated development projects for Pulicat bird sanctuary and Karaivetti (Ariyalur) birds sanctuary at Rs 3.70 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Dugong, slender loris conservation:

"Slender Loris habitation are in forest areas of Karur and Dindigul districts, as well as in some parts of Wester Ghats. Tamil Nadu government has announced India's first Slender Loris sanctuary to cover 11,806.56 hectares in Karur and Dindigul.

“To protect the threatened species, Slender Loris conservation centre will be set at Ayyalur in Dindigul Forest Division at a total cost of Rs. 20 Crore," Mathiventhan announced.

Apart from this, the minister announced the establishment of the International Dugong Conservation Centre at Manora in Thanjavur Forest Division at Rs 15 crore.

The government has already notified 448 sq km of Palk Strait as Dugong Reserve to preserve the endangered species.