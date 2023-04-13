CMDA to lay cycle track, walkway along the sea

CHENNAI: In a major boost to North Chennai, the CMDA will uplift 5 kilometres of beach along Thiruvottiyur at a cost of Rs 30 crore, similarly the Kasimedu beach will be uplifted at a cost of Rs 6 crore, P K Sekar Babu, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, and CMDA announced in the assembly on Thursday.

To make city friendly for bicylists and walkers, the CMDA will create cycle track and walkway along the east coast from Neelankarai to Akkarai at a cost of Rs. 20 crore, said that the planning authority will create the facility for 5 kilometres.

As the forest area near Siruseri has been degraded due to developments, the CMDA will create an urban forest on 50 acres of land at the degraded forest area at Rs 5 crore. The project will be implemented in coordination with Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC).

Physical exercise parks in Minjur, Vellalur, Thirunageshwaram and Mudichur along Outer Ring Road (ORR) will set be setup.

Moreover, the CMDA will implement online approval system for layouts as online system for building plan permission is already in place.

Sekar Babu annouced that transferrable development rights (TDR) will be implemented to protect heritage buildings. Rehabilitation centre for persons with disabilities and dialysis centre will be constructed at Rs 10 crore in Kondithope.

Also, May Day Park in Chintadripet will be renovated at Rs 5 crore and Puliyur Canal in Kodambakkam will be beautified for 1.5 kilometres at Rs 5 crore.

Kilambakkam bus terminus:

As the construction works of Kilambakkam bus terminus is nearing completion, Sekar Babu announced that the bus stand has been named after former chief minister Karunanidhi as 'Kalainger Centenary Bus Terminus' and will be inaugurated in June by chief minister MK Stalin.

Moreover, to improve civic infrastructure around the new bus terminus, the CMDA will construct stormwater drains from Kilambakkam bus terminus to Urapakkam Lake at Rs 17 crore. Also, a part at an extent of 6 acres will be created inside the bus terminus at Rs 8 crore.

Road between Ayyancheri and Meenatchipuram will be improved near the bus terminus at Rs 7.5 crore.