AP couple robbed of Rs 60 lakh in city; hunt on for gang

The couple, hailing from Andhra Pradesh reached the Madhavaram bus terminus around 6 am on Wednesday and from there, they boarded an auto rickshaw to reach their destination. They were robbed when they were waiting for an agent near RK Nagar, by a gang on bikes. Even as the couple raised an alarm, the duo escaped from the spot. Based on Subbarao’s complaint, RK Nagar police have registered a case and are searching for the suspects. Police have collected CCTV camera footage near the Madhavaram bus terminus and on Meenambal Salai in RK Nagar to track the suspects. Further investigations are on.