4 contractors issued showcause notice for delaying road construction

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation issued a memorandum seeking reasons for the delay in work to four contractors who caused delay in the contract works by not starting the road works within the specified time in the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation.

A total of 452 roads with a length of 78.29 km at a cost of Rs 55.61 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme in the Chennai Corporation are being conducted.

About 300 roads with a length of 51.32 km are being made at a cost of Rs 20.71 crore under the Urban Infrastructure Savings Fund Scheme, and a total of 405 roads with a length of 75.16 km at a cost of Rs 39.39 crore under the Urban Infrastructure Scheme is also being done.

At least 1,157 works including bus roads and internal roads are being carried out along 204.82 km at an estimated cost of Rs 124.71 crore.

Among other construction works being undertaken, Rs 80.45 crore has been allocated under the Urban Infrastructure Savings Fund Scheme, 630 roads of length of 124.70 km, 1,408 roads with a length of 221.88 km at an estimated cost of Rs 151 crore under the Urban Roads Development.

A committee consisting of officers and engineers has been formed under the leadership of the Principal Secretary Commissioner to monitor the ongoing road works in the Greater Chennai Corporation areas and these road works are being carried out well under the supervision of the committee.

In this case, four contractors have been issued show cause notice for a delay in the construction works. SNK Infra Private Limited, Sri Pachaiyamman Constructions, Mars Constructions and DSR Sons India Engineers Private Limited have been questioned for not starting the road works within the specified period.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered to take action against the concerned contractors if there is any delay in the work.