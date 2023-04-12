Paying tribute to flavours, ingredients of Australia, India

CHENNAI: Chef Loki Madireddi, a former contestant of MasterChef Australia, has teamed up with Park Hyatt for an exclusive two-week residency. During this period, the chef will be preparing unique sit-down dinners, degustations, Sunday Aussie BBQ brunches, and bar food/short eats at the Toddy Shop.

“Each event will feature a distinct menu and creations, with three exclusive dinners designed as train journeys. I drew inspiration from my childhood experiences of travelling on Indian railways with my father and have added my interpretations and twists to the flavours. One of the standout dishes diners can expect is Beeda Babu, which combines betel leaf with flame-grilled prawn onion jam and spicy coconut, named after Babu, who used to bring seafood to my house. For those with a sweet tooth, Chaffee ice cream will be served with chai mousse, cardamom sable, and ginger pecan,” the chef opens up.