New park in Thoraipakkam remains closed

CHENNAI: More than 30 years of wait for a park continues for Thoraipakkam residents even though a park was created six months ago by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Residents lament that the equipment in the park are withering unused as the civic body is yet to throw the park open for public use.

A Francis, president of Anand Nagar, Vinayaga Nagar Residents Welfare Association, said that works of Vinayaga Nagar park in Thoraipakkam (ward 193) was completed six months ago. "However, the facility remains locked since the completion of the works. Owing to this, residents continue to suffer without open space,” he said.

He pointed out that the land for the park was allocated in the layout 30 years ago but the works did not commence. "After the area was added with the Chennai Corporation, works to create a park started after several petitions. As the park remains locked, children play equipment inside the park are rusting even without usage. They are in unusable State now," he said.

He urged the civic body to open the park and allow public inside as senior citizens and women suffer due to the lack of space for morning walking.

There are two parks nearby in Anand Nagar and Sai Nagar. As Anand Nagar park is at 500 metres from Vinayaga Nagar, most senior citizens hesitate to visit the park for walking. "As Sai Nagar park is across Pallavaram Radial Road, no one goes there by crossing the road. Also, summer holidays are nearing for school children, the Vinayaga Nagar park would be good option for childern to spend their time," he said.

Francis irked that the ward-level officials are waiting for a date to be announced by the head office to open the park. Efforts to contact the Sholinganallur zonal officer proved futile.