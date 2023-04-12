Gold price jumps by Rs 400 in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has increased by Rs 400 per sovereign and sold at Rs 45,440

The price of gold has been continuously seeing an uptrend lately.

The rise in price per gram of gold is Rs 50 and is sold at Rs 5,680 per gram.

Silver price rose by 40 paise to Rs 81.40 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 81,400 per kg.